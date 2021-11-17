CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Striking Deere workers approve new contract promising 10% raises to 10,000 employees on third vote

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 9:06 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Striking Deere workers approve new contract promising 10% raises to 10,000 employees on third vote.

