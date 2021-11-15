CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Sen. Leahy to discuss political future at event in Vermont

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 8:46 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont is set to make an announcement about his political future on Monday.

The 81-year-old senator planned a news conference at the Vermont State House before returning to Washington. He planned to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden is expected to sign into law, but he’s also expected to announce whether he intends to seek reelection, said David Carle, Leahy’s press secretary.

Leahy is chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

No Vermont Republican has yet announced plans to run for the GOP nomination to seek the seat now held by Leahy.

Leahy’s campaign had more than $2 million cash on hand in the most recent filings with the Federal Election Commission.

