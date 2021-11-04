CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Robert Santos confirmed as…

Robert Santos confirmed as first person of color to lead U.S. Census Bureau on a permanent basis

The Associated Press

November 4, 2021, 2:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Santos confirmed as first person of color to lead U.S. Census Bureau on a permanent basis.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

'Groundbreaking’ CISA directive to overhaul cyber vulnerability management process

Amid explosion in DoD’s use of OTAs, myths abound about how and whether to use them

JAIC driving more AI capabilities to where DoD needs them

Only 800 airmen flat out refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up