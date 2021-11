KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare a mistrial over prosecution video evidence; case could be refiled…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Rittenhouse lawyers ask judge to declare a mistrial over prosecution video evidence; case could be refiled if granted.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.