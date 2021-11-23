THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Home » National News » Prosecutor: 6th person, a…

Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutor: 6th person, a child, has died in deadly Wisconsin parade crash.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

