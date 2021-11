Police say a 19-year-old man has been fatally shot in Wilmington.

Listen now to WTOP News

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old man has been fatally shot in Wilmington.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 1300 block of Elm Street.

Police say the teen was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The teen was identified as Miracle Warren.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.