CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Police: Teen charged with…

Police: Teen charged with bringing gun to high school

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 10:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a handgun to a Wilmington high school. Police say the school resource officer at John Dickinson High School was notified around 1 p.m. Monday that a student might have a handgun. The trooper escorted the student to an empty classroom and found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband. Police say the student was taken into custody and a computer search revealed that the gun was stolen. The teen is charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile, possession of a weapon in a safe school zone and receiving a stolen firearm. He’s being held on $20,000 cash bond.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up