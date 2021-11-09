Police: Teen charged with bringing gun to high school

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a handgun to a Wilmington…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a handgun to a Wilmington high school. Police say the school resource officer at John Dickinson High School was notified around 1 p.m. Monday that a student might have a handgun. The trooper escorted the student to an empty classroom and found a 9 mm handgun in his waistband. Police say the student was taken into custody and a computer search revealed that the gun was stolen. The teen is charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited juvenile, possession of a weapon in a safe school zone and receiving a stolen firearm. He’s being held on $20,000 cash bond.

