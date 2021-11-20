CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Police: Man shot after firing rifle at Delaware troopers

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 1:21 PM

LONG NECK, Del. (AP) — A man accused of firing a rifle at Delaware State Police troopers was shot and wounded during the confrontation.

State Police said in a news release that 31-year-old Michael Bartie, 31, was taken to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered to be life-threatening.

Troopers encountered Bartie at a Long Neck home on Friday night after his girlfriend called police to report that he had been consuming alcohol and was locked inside a bedroom with their 9-month-old child.

Police say a trooper shot Bartie in his chest after he left the house, pointed the rifle toward troopers and fired two rounds. Nobody else was hurt.

