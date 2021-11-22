THANKSGIVING NEWS: Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Police: Man charged with killing wife, family dog

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 11:16 AM

HARRINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a Harrington man has been charged with killing his wife and the family dog. Police say Richard Nelson called 911 to report that he killed his wife and dog Sunday morning. A responding Harrington police officer found a woman dead on the floor. Police say Nelson came out of the garage and was taken into custody. Police say troopers and detectives confirmed that the woman, Sandra Nelson, had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead. An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death. Police also found the family dog stabbed to death. Richard Nelson has been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses. It’s not known whether he has an attorney.

