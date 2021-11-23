Pennsylvania man sentenced to prison in infant son’s death

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to at least five years in prison after…

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — Officials say a Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to at least five years in prison after pleading guilty in the 2018 death of his 5-month-old son while his family was vacationing in North Carolina. At a Nov. 15 hearing in Currituck County Superior Court, 34-year-old Thomas William Imschweiler of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after entering into an agreement with prosecutors. The plea was first reported by Outer Banks Today. An indictment showed Franklin Thomas Imschweiler suffered head injuries. He died at a hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, in July 2018.

