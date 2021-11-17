CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
O’Rourke raises $2M in first day of Texas governor campaign

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 3:05 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke said Wednesday he raised more than $2 million after announcing his campaign for Texas governor, showing an ability to still quickly pile up cash after coming off failed runs for the U.S. Senate and presidency.

His campaign said the money came from more than 20,000 donations in the first 24 hours but did not immediately provide further details, including the number of large contributions or how many came from Texas residents.

But although the numbers showed an early burst of enthusiasm for O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman still has a long way to catch or even approach Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who this summer reported having at least $55 million in campaign funds. Abbott, who is seeking a third term, is the most prolific fundraiser of any governor in the U.S. and routinely collects six-figure donations in big money from Texas executives.

O’Rourke raised $80 million in his 2018 Senate campaign — at the time a record for that office — but his donors will not be confined this time by federal campaign finance laws, since Texas has no limits on individual contributions.

O’Rourke launched his campaign Monday and is spending the first days of the race campaigning along the Texas-Mexico border, where Democrats are on the defensive after unexpected GOP gains there in 2020.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

