No death penalty for suspect in woman’s kidnapping, death

BOSTON (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with abducting and killing a woman who had been celebrating her 23rd birthday at a Boston nightclub will not face the death penalty.

Federal prosecutors disclosed the decision in a brief court filing Thursday. They did not give a reason.

Louis Coleman III has pleaded not guilty to a charge of kidnapping resulting in death in connection with the February 2019 death of Jassy Correia. Coleman was stopped on Interstate 95 in Delaware days after the abduction with Correia’s body in the trunk.

Coleman’s lawyer said he was pleased with the prosecution’s decision.

