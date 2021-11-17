CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » National News » Mayor: Rapper Young Dolph,…

Mayor: Rapper Young Dolph, 36, fatally shot at cookie shop in hometown of Memphis, Tennessee

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Mayor: Rapper Young Dolph, 36, fatally shot at cookie shop in hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up