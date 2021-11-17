CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » National News » Man burned in fire…

Man burned in fire at homeless encampment

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware fire officials say a man was critically injured in a fire at a homeless encampment in Georgetown. The News Journal reported that the State Fire Marshal’s office said firefighters called to a vegetation fire in the woods at the end of Douglas Street on Monday found a 37-year-old man badly burned and a nearby campsite on fire. The man was taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania, where he was listed in critical condition. Deputy fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, as well as how the victim was burned. It was the second vegetation fire in the area in a week.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

Pending customer experience executive order takes equity goals ‘to the next level’

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up