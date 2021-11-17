Man burned in fire at homeless encampment

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware fire officials say a man was critically injured in a fire at a homeless encampment in…

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware fire officials say a man was critically injured in a fire at a homeless encampment in Georgetown. The News Journal reported that the State Fire Marshal’s office said firefighters called to a vegetation fire in the woods at the end of Douglas Street on Monday found a 37-year-old man badly burned and a nearby campsite on fire. The man was taken to the Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania, where he was listed in critical condition. Deputy fire marshals are investigating the cause and origin of the fire, as well as how the victim was burned. It was the second vegetation fire in the area in a week.

