Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
Home » National News » LA Mayor Garcetti tests…

LA Mayor Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19 in Scotland

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 2:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his office said in a posting on his official Twitter account.

“He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated,” his office said in a tweet.

The tweet did not specify the location of the hotel, but Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar confirmed that the mayor was in in Glasgow.

Garcetti’s office did not immediately disclose any additional information.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

Air Force Financial Management developing new acquisition strategy as part of IT modernization push

Congress troubled by deteriorating morale among employees using new VA EHR

3 takeaways from DISA’s forecast to industry day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up