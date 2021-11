KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in shootings that intensified debate over vigilantism, guns and racial…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in shootings that intensified debate over vigilantism, guns and racial injustice.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.