STORY REMOVED: US–Christmas Parade-SUV

STORY REMOVED: US–Christmas Parade-SUV

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 11:12 AM

APTOPIX_Christmas_Parade_SUV_17443 Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
APTOPIX_Christmas_Parade_SUV_81990 A broken children's stroller lays on W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP
Christmas_Parade_SUV_95229 A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade, injuring multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Christmas_Parade_SUV_16490 Holiday decorations frame police investigators in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a parade of Christmas marchers, killing multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
Christmas_Parade_SUV_37024 In this image taken from video an SUV speeds past a young girl and others attending a Christmas parade and continues to drive through the parade, injuring multiple people, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis.
Jesus Ochoa via AP
Christmas_Parade_SUV_43756 Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021.
AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the investigation into the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40. A person of the same name and age as the suspect faces charges in other open cases that include second-degree recklessly endangering safety, not reckless homicide. AP will publish a corrected version of the story.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

