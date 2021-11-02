Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » National News » Jesse Jackson out of…

Jesse Jackson out of hospital after Howard University fall

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 4:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson was released Tuesday from a Washington, D.C. hospital a day after falling and hitting his head while helping Howard University students who are protesting campus living conditions, according to a spokesman.

Jackson, 80, left Howard University Hospital after an overnight stay and was back at the university working with students, Jackson spokesman Frank Watkins said.

Various tests including a CT scan came back normal on Monday, but hospital officials wanted Jackson, who has Parkinson’s disease, to stay for observation, according to a news release from Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition in Chicago.

Jackson was attending a meeting Monday with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and the students, who were discussing their concerns about living conditions. The civil rights leader entered a campus building, fell and hit his head.

Jackson has been hospitalized two other times this year. In August, he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, which was followed by weeks of in-patient physical therapy as COVID-19 affected his Parkinson’s and his ability to walk and talk. He also underwent gallbladder surgery earlier in the year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News | Washington, DC News

3 takeaways from DISA’s forecast to industry day

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

Part 2: What VA can do to fix the doomed $16B (and counting) Electronic Health Record modernization

DoD to bring in climate change chief in coming weeks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up