WASHINGTON (AP) — House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 10 former Trump administration officials, including Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Jan. 6 committee subpoenas 10 former Trump administration officials, including Stephen Miller, Kayleigh McEnany.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.