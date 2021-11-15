Former Wilmington council president convicted of misconduct

The former council president in Delaware’s largest city has been convicted of official misconduct after being accused of using his government position to secure a city grant for himself and a nonprofit he founded.

A New Castle County jury convicted former Wilmington council president Theopalis Gregory on the charge Monday.

The 67-year-old Gregory was acquitted on a second charge of official misconduct and a related charged of profiteering. Gregory will be sentenced later on the misdemeanor conviction.

It carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison.

