CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Home » National News » Former Wilmington council president…

Former Wilmington council president convicted of misconduct

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 6:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The former council president in Delaware’s largest city has been convicted of official misconduct after being accused of using his government position to secure a city grant for himself and a nonprofit he founded.

A New Castle County jury convicted former Wilmington council president Theopalis Gregory on the charge Monday.

The 67-year-old Gregory was acquitted on a second charge of official misconduct and a related charged of profiteering. Gregory will be sentenced later on the misdemeanor conviction.

It carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up