Home » National News »

EU nations agree to impose ban on travel from southern Africa to counter new COVID-19 variant

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 12:35 PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU nations agree to impose ban on travel from southern Africa to counter new COVID-19 variant.

