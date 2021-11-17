Delaware state senator accused of verbally abusing female lawmaker

A Democratic lawmaker who was yanked from the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year after being arrested on domestic violence charges has been removed from another committee after being accused of verbally abusing a female lawmaker.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker who was yanked from the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this year after being arrested on domestic violence charges has been removed from another committee after being accused of verbally abusing a female lawmaker.

Darius Brown of Wilmington was removed from the legislature’s joint capital budget committee on Wednesday.

The move came after Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown complained that Brown verbally abused her last week after an official ceremony.

She said Brown was aggressively rude and yelled profanities in her face.

Darius Brown faces a Dec. 1 trial on charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct for the domestic violence episode.

