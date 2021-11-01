Coronavirus News: What to know about Montgomery Co. mask mandate | Novavax vaccine gets emergency approval in Indonesia | Global death toll tops 5 million | Local cases of COVID-19
Delaware lawmakers approve new legislative district maps

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 6:07 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have approved new legislative district maps to reflect population changes over the past 10 years based on U.S. Census data.

The Democrat-controlled Senate voted along party lines Monday for the new maps, while Newark Republican Michael Smith was the only House member to vote against the redistricting bill. Smith says the current process has become too partisan.

He is the primary sponsor of a redistricting reform bill that has failed to gain traction in the legislature.

One of the major differences between previous maps and the new maps is that 4th House District is being eliminated in New Castle County recreated in coastal Sussex County.

