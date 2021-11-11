CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Death penalty sought for man linked to 19 deaths

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 4:41 PM

Prosecutors have served notice that they’ll seek the death penalty for a Dallas man linked to 19 deaths.

In court papers filed this week, Dallas County prosecutors say they’ll seek the ultimate penalty if jurors find Billy Chemirmir guilty of capital murder.

Chemirmir is from Kenya and is a permanent U.S. resident. He has been in custody since March 2018 and is charged in the deaths of 12 women. Two victims were residents of The Tradition-Prestonwood, an independent living facility in Dallas. Separate lawsuits have been filed, alleging there were seven other victims at The Tradition.

Police have said Chemirmir posed as a maintenance worker or health care provider and stole jewelry and other valuables from his victims.

His attorney has said Chemirmir maintains he’s innocent.

This story was first published on July 24, 2019, and was updated on Nov. 11, 2021, to correct Billy Chemirmir’s immigration status. He was a permanent U.S. resident.

