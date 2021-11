BALTIMORE (AP) — COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in less than 2 years, as virus humbles both poor…

BALTIMORE (AP) — COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in less than 2 years, as virus humbles both poor and rich countries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.