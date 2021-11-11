CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Correction: Elderly Deaths-Murder Suspect

Correction: Elderly Deaths-Murder Suspect

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 4:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DALLAS (AP) — In a story published May 16, 2019, about a Dallas man previously arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman who was charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Billy Chemirmir was in the U.S. illegally. He was a permanent U.S. resident. The AP also incorrectly referred to a jewelry box being stolen from a 91-year-old woman.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Report finds military services still ill-equipped to investigate, prosecute sex crimes

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up