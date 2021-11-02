Local Elections: Va. election day | Virginia voter guide | McAuliffe, Youngkin make final pitches | 2021 Maryland local elections: Candidates in mayor, council races
Home » National News » Atlanta Braves win World…

Atlanta Braves win World Series for first time since 1995 by hammering Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6

The Associated Press

November 2, 2021, 11:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves win World Series for first time since 1995 by hammering Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

DoD IT agency gets chief data office to help shift toward automated cybersecurity

With deadlines inching closer, employees and contractors get more details on federal vaccine mandate

DoD adds new protections from minor infractions for military sexual assault victims reporting crimes

3 takeaways from DISA’s forecast to industry day

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up