AP Top U.S. News at 5:32 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 12:00 AM

Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight

Iran nuclear talks to resume in Vienna amid muted hopes

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

Community systems offer alternative paths for solar growth

Religious abortion rights supporters fight for access

‘Gifts from the Heart’ is Biden White House Christmas theme

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

Some states dropping ‘dehumanizing’ terms for immigrants

South African scientists brace for wave propelled by omicron

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

National News

