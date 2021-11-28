AP Top U.S. News at 3:45 a.m. EST

HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

Some states dropping ‘dehumanizing’ terms for immigrants

South African scientists brace for wave propelled by omicron

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

Police: Man shot at NC mall remains in critical condition

South Carolina’s 250th tells revolution story, warts and all

Reviving Ojibwe spiritual traditions, one pet at a time

South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January

