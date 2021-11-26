AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EST

Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving
Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings
Ahmaud Arbery’s mom: Thankful for justice and son’s legacy
Who’s a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay
This worker got jobless benefits; Virginia wants them back
EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?
Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving meals to Afghan refugees
Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty
‘They become our family:’ US farming couple rescues Afghans
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.