AP Top U.S. News at 1:34 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races Governors and…

Elections across US showcase security steps, new voting laws Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races Governors and more: What to watch in Tuesday’s elections Competitive Virginia governor’s race to test Biden’s appeal Drug companies win in California opioid crisis lawsuit Rittenhouse trial goes to opening statements after jury set EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face? Minneapolis voters weigh fate of police after George Floyd Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire Manchin wavers on Biden’s plan, Democrats vow to push ahead Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.