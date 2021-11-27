HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

New COVID variant threat causes worldwide scramble

FDA: Merck COVID pill effective, experts will review safety

South Carolina’s 250th tells revolution story, warts and all

South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January

Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

In Nantucket, Biden shops, attends Christmas tree lighting

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

Ahmaud Arbery’s mom: Thankful for justice and son’s legacy

Who’s a hero? Some states, cities still debating hazard pay

