AP Top U.S. News at 12:18 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

November 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Starkly different portrayals of Rittenhouse in Kenosha trial

Few snags for Election Day voting amid scrutiny on process

GOP’s Carey, Democrats’ Brown win US House seats in Ohio

Governors and more: What to watch in Tuesday’s elections

Adams wins NYC mayor; Wu makes history winning Boston mayor

Mayoral races become huge milestones for Asian Americans

Biden uses trip abroad to confront China on climate, more

Months after raid, review of seized Giuliani files continues

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

Right to eat, worship among measures weighed by US voters

