AP Top U.S. News at 1:38 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings? Houston officials pick…

Jury to begin deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial EXPLAINER: Which side did better in Rittenhouse closings? Houston officials pick internal review of Astroworld tragedy Biden to push infrastructure deal at ‘red list’ bridge in NH Racial disparities in kids’ vaccinations are hard to track Trump ally Bannon talks tough after court appearance Judge: Kobe Bryant’s widow must turn over therapy records 9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush EXPLAINER: What charges does Kyle Rittenhouse face? 6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.