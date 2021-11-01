Coronavirus News: White House press secretary has COVID-19 | Montgomery Co. primed to reinstate mask mandate | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

November 1, 2021, 12:00 AM

Decades later, a new look at Black Panthers and their legacy

Paid leave’s demise tough on backers in Manchin’s home state

Plan to replace Minneapolis PD worries many Black residents

Former US ambassador Bill Richardson heads to Myanmar

Missouri man accused in Chinese wife’s death set for trial

In Rittenhouse case, Americans see what they want to see

For 112-year-old veteran’s daughter, care is a labor of love

Gay people who come out later in life face unique obstacles

Potential jurors see racism behind Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying

Bid considered to wipe Alabama arrest records of King, Parks

