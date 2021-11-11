Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup
Rittenhouse gives account of shootings: ‘I defended myself’
US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?
Mandates drive up vaccinations at colleges, despite leniency
Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying
Legislation targets historic GI Bill racial inequities
Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water litigation
SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.