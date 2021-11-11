CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 12:00 AM

Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup

Rittenhouse gives account of shootings: ‘I defended myself’

US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?

Mandates drive up vaccinations at colleges, despite leniency

Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying

Legislation targets historic GI Bill racial inequities

Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water litigation

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years

Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says

