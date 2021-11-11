AP Top U.S. News at 12:20 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup Rittenhouse gives account of shootings: ‘I defended myself’ US food banks struggle…

Democrats sell infrastructure bill, push for Biden backup Rittenhouse gives account of shootings: ‘I defended myself’ US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer? Mandates drive up vaccinations at colleges, despite leniency Defendant: Ahmaud Arbery ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying Legislation targets historic GI Bill racial inequities Judge OKs $626 million settlement in Flint water litigation SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.