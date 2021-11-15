CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:02 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush

After final word from attorneys, Rittenhouse jury takes over

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word

EXPLAINER: What is the defense strategy in Arbery killing?

Washington seeks over $38 billion from opioid distributors

Dallas boy, 9, is youngest of 10 killed at Houston festival

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas

Residents seek role in federal probe into Minneapolis police

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up