AP Top U.S. News at 12:02 a.m. EST

9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush
After final word from attorneys, Rittenhouse jury takes over
Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word
EXPLAINER: What is the defense strategy in Arbery killing?
Washington seeks over $38 billion from opioid distributors
Dallas boy, 9, is youngest of 10 killed at Houston festival
Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes
Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas
Residents seek role in federal probe into Minneapolis police
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.