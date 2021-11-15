AP Top U.S. News at 12:02 a.m. EST The Associated Press

9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush After final word from attorneys, Rittenhouse jury takes over Thousands of military…

9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush After final word from attorneys, Rittenhouse jury takes over Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word EXPLAINER: What is the defense strategy in Arbery killing? Washington seeks over $38 billion from opioid distributors Dallas boy, 9, is youngest of 10 killed at Houston festival Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes Trial to start for man charged with killing 18 in Texas Residents seek role in federal probe into Minneapolis police Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.