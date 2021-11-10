AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults Oklahoma court overturns $465M opioid ruling against J&J Astroworld…

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults Oklahoma court overturns $465M opioid ruling against J&J Astroworld emergency operational plan lacked surge protocol Rapper’s rowdy past raises red flags in Astroworld lawsuits Defense witnesses: Rittenhouse badly shaken by shootings Brian Williams says he’s leaving NBC News at end of year ‘Faulty’ science used by Trump appointees to cut owl habitat Belarus TV: American facing Jan. 6 riot charges seeks asylum Hopi at crossroads of maintaining language for elected posts FBI: Suspected serial killer’s tattoo played role in capture Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.