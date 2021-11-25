THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
AP Top U.S. News at 1:29 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?

‘They become our family:’ US farming couple rescues Afghans

Acquitted and in demand, Rittenhouse ponders what’s next

Public nuisance laws in opioid cases give hope to both sides

Collecting $26M award vs. white nationalists may be tough

Tribes to mourn on Thanksgiving: ‘No reason to celebrate’

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

In his final days, Ahmaud Arbery’s life was at a crossroads

Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash

National News

