Amid auditor corruption case, Delaware lawmakers enlist ex-justice

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have enlisted a retired Supreme Court justice to help them consider how to respond to public corruption charges against the state auditor.

Legislative leaders announced Tuesday that Randy Holland has agreed to help guide them as they develop recommendations for the General Assembly regarding the criminal charges against Auditor Kathy McGuiness.

Holland is the longest-serving justice in Delaware history.

Lawmakers sought his expertise to help interpret a provision in Delaware’s constitution regarding the removal of officials from public office.

McGuiness says she’s innocent and has rejected calls to resign or take a leave of absence pending resolution of the criminal case.

