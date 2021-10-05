Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Woman convicted in 2015 slaying of mother seeks new trial

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 1:30 PM

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman convicted as a teenager in the murder of her mother 6 1/2 years ago has returned to an eastern Pennsylvania courtroom seeking a new trial.

Now-20-year-old Jamie Silvonek was sentenced to 35 years to life after pleading guilty in Lehigh County to first-degree murder in the slaying in March 2015, when she was 14 year old.

Caleb Barnes of El Paso, Texas, a Fort Meade, Maryland soldier, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole plus 22 to 44 years.

Silvonek testified that she plotted the murder of 54-year-old Cheryl Silvonek in Upper Macungie Township and urged Barnes in texts to carry it out.

