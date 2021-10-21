Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Woman accused of threatening judge over ballot review suit

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 10:14 AM

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A Kentucky woman is accused of threatening a Georgia judge and his family after he dismissed a lawsuit that sought to review absentee ballots from the 2020 election to see if any were fraudulent.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office said Erin Northup, 42, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail with the judicial assistant to Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Details of the call were not released.

Amero last week dismissed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Fulton County during last year’s election and sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots. The lawsuit relied heavily on sworn affidavits from several people who participated in a hand recount of the ballots and said they saw suspicious-looking ballots.

The ballot review effort in Fulton County was one of a number of similar reviews and audits sought by supporters of former President Donald Trump and others, alleging fraud during the 2020 general election. State and federal election officials have repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread fraud.

Amero’s order dismissing the lawsuit said the nine voters who filed it failed to allege that they have been affected personally and individually and, therefore, lack standing to sue. His ruling came a day after the Georgia secretary of state filed a brief saying investigators were unable to find any counterfeit or fraudulent ballots that matched the descriptions given by the people who swore affidavits.

Northup is charged with making a terrorist threat, a felony. She was arrested by police in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday and is awaiting extradition to Georgia, the newspaper reported. No one answered the phone Thursday at a number listed for Northup.

