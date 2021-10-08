Coronavirus News: DC's public emergency extended | Md. boosters update | From 'pandemic' to 'endemic' shift | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Wichita schools closed after…

Wichita schools closed after water main break, boil advisory

The Associated Press

October 8, 2021, 10:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ largest city was placed under a water boil order after a large water main break, leading Wichita-area schools to close Friday and prompting residents to make a run on bottled water.

The city issued the advisory Thursday afternoon, affecting its nearly 400,000 residents and some surrounding communities following the break of a 42-inch (107 centimeter) main on Wichita’s north side.

Mayor Brandon Whipple asked residents not to hoard bottled water, but many area store shelves were wiped out of water by late Thursday.

“There’s no indication that we won’t get this fixed in a timely manner, so let’s just use our common sense to move forward and make sure we approach the situation as a community, by not only thinking about ourselves but also our families and our neighbors,” Whipple said at a news conference Thursday.

The advisory was to remain in effect until testing showed the city’s water is safe. Officials hope to be able to lift the order by Saturday or Sunday.

Officials advised residents to boil water before drinking it or using it to cook or for other food or drink preparation. Residents also were warned to throw out ice cubes and to use a teaspoon of bleach per gallon of tap water to wash dishes.

The advisory to boil water does not extend to bathing or showering.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Secretive satellite agency opens up to industry with new contract vehicle

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

Army delays huge IT personnel system rollout by nearly a year

DoD takes large step in changing operations, business for a world affected by climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up