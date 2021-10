HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — US transportation officials say anchor may have hooked, ruptured pipeline that spilled oil onto California…

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — US transportation officials say anchor may have hooked, ruptured pipeline that spilled oil onto California coastline.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.