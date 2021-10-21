Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
US salmonella outbreak tied to onions sickens more than 650

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 9:54 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, U.S. health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 129 people have been hospitalized. No one has died. Nearly all of the illnesses were reported in August and September, and the largest numbers of cases were in Texas and Oklahoma.

The outbreak has been traced to whole red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc., the CDC said this week.

The company told health officials that the onions were last imported in late August. But onions can be stored for months and may still be in homes and businesses, officials said.

Consumers are advised not to buy or eat whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions imported from Chihuahua and distributed by ProSource, and to throw out any whole red, white, or yellow onions that do not have a sticker or packaging.

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

