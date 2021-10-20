Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. vaccine mandate debate continues | Southwest Airlines allows unvaccinated workers | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » US regulators allow mixing…

US regulators allow mixing of COVID-19 shots for boosters and clear booster Moderna, J&J doses

The Associated Press

October 20, 2021, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — US regulators allow mixing of COVID-19 shots for boosters and clear booster Moderna, J&J doses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

Labor makes the case that its CIO reporting structure works despite the IG’s doubts

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

DHS Secretary Mayorkas tests positive for COVID

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up