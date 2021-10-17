Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
The Chicago Sky win their first WNBA championship, beating Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4

The Associated Press

October 17, 2021, 5:13 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky win their first WNBA championship, beating Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4.

