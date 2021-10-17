CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky win their first WNBA championship, beating Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
October 17, 2021, 5:13 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Sky win their first WNBA championship, beating Phoenix Mercury 80-74 in Game 4.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.