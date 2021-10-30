Coronavirus News: Pfizer shots cleared for kids 5-11 | COVID vaccinations offer more protection | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Suspect in shooting of Oklahoma deputy found dead

The Associated Press

October 30, 2021, 11:17 AM

PINK, Okla. (AP) — A man suspected of shooting and wounding an Oklahoma deputy sheriff was found dead along with the suspect’s estranged wife, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says.

The body Braedon Chesser, 27, was found Friday afternoon in a heavily wooded area behind his home and the body of Sarah Chesser, 25, was found inside the home between the towns of Pink and Bethel Acres on the outskirts of Oklahoma City, the agency said.

Online court records show Sarah Chesser had filed for divorce from Braedon Chesser on Oct. 5.

Both Chessers had suspected gunshot wounds, OSBI spokeswoman Brooke Arbeitman said Saturday. The bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to confirm the causes of death, Arbeitman said.

The bureau says the wounded deputy was responding to a domestic violence call at the home Friday morning when he was shot multiple times.

The deputy, whose name and condition have not been released, remained hospitalized in Oklahoma City.

