CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — “Star Trek” actor William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket, trip planned…

Listen now to WTOP News

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — “Star Trek” actor William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket, trip planned for next week.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.