Coronavirus News: COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | What percentage of the DMV is vaccinated? | Next booster shots on FDA's agenda | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Spike in fuel prices…

Spike in fuel prices could mean an energy crisis this winter

CBS News

October 12, 2021, 6:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

▶ Watch Video: High oil prices break 7-year record

A perfect storm of high demand and low supply is sending fuel prices through the roof. Driving your car is costing a lot more — and heating your home this winter could, too.

One cab driver said he’s spending at least $300 extra a month, which forces him to shop around.

“The difference is like 10 cents between the Amoco, the Mobil gas station and the Exxon,” he said.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas this week is $3.27 — a seven-year high. According to GasBuddy, a price tracking service, the price of a gallon nationwide has gone up more than five cents in a week.

Meanwhile, benchmark crude oil prices have risen above $80 a barrel for the first time since 2014. As a result, Chicago-area utilities are projecting that heating bills will be up to 50% higher this winter. The New York Department of Public Service warned residents last week that their home heating bills could jump 21% compared to last winter.

“We are facing a looming energy crisis as we head into what could be a cold winter,” said Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets. Croft said higher oil prices combined with an increased demand for oil and concerns about a colder winter in Europe and Asia are all contributing to the spike.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

Customs and Border Protection uses large toolbox for identity and access management

IPPS-A-connected talent management initiatives still on track despite delay

Fast & Furious:The Biden administration’s cybersecurity series

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up